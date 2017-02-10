Progressive Conservatives call for Hy...

Progressive Conservatives call for Hydro One sunshine list salary disclosure

Read more: 680News

The Progressive Conservatives are calling on the Liberal government to publish Hydro One salaries when the so-called sunshine list of public-sector workers making more than $100,000 comes out. Salaries at Hydro One were exempted from the annual public sector salary disclosure last year once the government sold the first 15-per-cent tranche of the formerly public utility.

