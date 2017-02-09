Price freeze extended at British Gas - but ScottishPower hikes bills by 7.8%
British Gas is to extend a price freeze for customers on its standard energy tariff until August, while ScottishPower has announced a 7.8% rise in standard gas and electricity bills. Boss Mark Hodges said: "We're pleased to give our customers on standard tariffs the peace of mind that the price they're paying will remain unchanged until August.
