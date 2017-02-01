Pipeline progress means crude-by-rail slowdown could be much more long-term

The rumble of crude-oil-laden rail cars though Canadian towns won't be silenced any time soon, but progress on the Line 3, Trans Mountain and Keystone XL pipelines means there could be far fewer in the future. "Down the road, if all those pipelines get built, then crude by rail becomes probably a moot point," said Dirk Lever, managing director at AltaCorp Capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.