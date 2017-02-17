PG&E uses safety, financial performance to reward executives
PG&E was accused during its criminal trial linked to a fatal explosion in San Bruno that it put profits ahead of safety, but a new regulatory filing on Friday that detailed plans for $22.7 million in compensation for top executives indicated safety is becoming a more important priority. The utility, which is a convicted felon after being sentenced this year for crimes it committed before and after the blast, outlined its long-term incentive package for several executives, including the current and future chief executive officers of the company, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Lawsuit adds new wrinkles to Kathleen Wynne's f...
|Feb 12
|Tories tried sell...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC