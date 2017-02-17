PG&E uses safety, financial performan...

PG&E uses safety, financial performance to reward executives

PG&E was accused during its criminal trial linked to a fatal explosion in San Bruno that it put profits ahead of safety, but a new regulatory filing on Friday that detailed plans for $22.7 million in compensation for top executives indicated safety is becoming a more important priority. The utility, which is a convicted felon after being sentenced this year for crimes it committed before and after the blast, outlined its long-term incentive package for several executives, including the current and future chief executive officers of the company, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

