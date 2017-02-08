PG&E: IRS request could lead to higher gas bills for customers

SAN BRUNO >> PG&E is seeking an IRS ruling on state regulatory decisions linked to a fatal explosion in San Bruno, papers filed by the utility show, a move that could force customers' monthly bills to rise and potentially pave the way for a PG&E tax benefit. PG&E's request to the IRS is connected to multiple rulings by the state Public Utilities Commission, including a decision in April 2015 whereby the PUC imposed a record-setting $1.6 billion penalty on PG&E for causing the San Bruno blast, PG&E confirmed Wednesday.

