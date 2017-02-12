Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"
According to Zacks, "PetroQuest Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily focused on growing its reserves and shareholder value through a combination of drilling development locations and high potential exploration prospects along and in the Gulf of Mexico. " Shares of Petroquest Energy traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02.
