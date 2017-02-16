OSHA's union rep inspection policy under fire
A U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration policy that allowed union officials to participate in inspections at nonunionized workplaces may be doomed after a judge's decision not to dismiss part of a lawsuit challenging the policy. In 2013, OSHA issued a standard interpretation letter allowing employees at nonunion workplaces to designate nonemployees such as union representatives to participate in so-called "walkaround" inspections - drawing the ire of the employer community, which viewed it as a not-so-veiled attempt by the Obama administration to support and expand union representation to nonunion workplaces.
