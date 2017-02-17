Ontario legislature resumes Tuesday, ...

Ontario legislature resumes Tuesday, focus on hydro rates and disconnections expected

14 hrs ago

When the Ontario legislature returns Tuesday from its winter break, rising hydro rates will be top of mind, as will winter hydro disconnections and the further sale of Hydro One. There are indeed other pressing issues in the province, and in the near future the Liberal government will present its first balanced budget in years, but there is no bigger topic in Ontario politics right now than hydro.

