NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Position R...

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Position Raised by Mairs & Power INC

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... 2 hr gwww 9
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Fri Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does It Again: T... Feb 1 Solarman 1
News Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i... Jan 31 Solarman 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 30 who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 16
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,782,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC