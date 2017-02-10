New Rapid City Airport strategy seeks additional flights
The Rapid City Regional Airport is trying a new digital marketing strategy, which officials hope will eventually lead to additional flights. The 2017 Spring Digital Strategy with Lawrence & Schiller, a Sioux Falls-based advertising agency, was approved by the Airport Board of Directors on Tuesday in the amount $56,000, the Rapid City Journal reported.
