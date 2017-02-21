New EPA chiefa s cozy ties to fossil ...

New EPA chiefa s cozy ties to fossil fuel industry detailed in thousands of emails

17 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

In his previous role as Oklahoma's attorney general, the Environmental Protection Agency's new administrator regularly huddled with fossil fuel firms and electric utilities about how to combat federal environmental regulations and spoke to conservative political groups about what they call government" overreach," according to thousands of pages of emails released Wednesday. "The newly released emails reveal a close and friendly relationship between Scott Pruitt's office and the fossil fuel industry, with frequent meetings, calls, dinners and other events," said Nick Surgey, research director for the Center for Media and Democracy, which has sued to compel the release of the emails.

