Millennium wants to clear trees now for pipeline in Catskills

Feb. 24--Racing a March 31 deadline to cut down trees before the annual return of the endangered Indiana bat, Millennium Pipeline Company has asked federal regulators to let it start chopping despite the company's lack of key permits from the state. The request comes as litigation and regulatory hurdles have raised questions as to whether Millennium's natural gas pipeline, and in turn the $900 million Competitive Power Ventures power plant it plans to connect to in Wawayanda, will come online on schedule.

