Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan ...

Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and Germany, a pass

There are 8 comments on the Star Tribune story from 17 hrs ago, titled Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and Germany, a pass. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

The focus on China is understandable: The U.S. trade deficit in goods with China is five times bigger than any other. The U.S. trade gap with Mexico , though, is smaller than the ones with Japan and Germany .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
President Trump is doing a wonderful job in examining the U.S. trade deficit, and what's good and not good for the U.S. And before President Trump, no one cared. Obama ignored U.S. economic interests in favor of his "Globalism" of helping economically disadvantaged countries, at the expense of Americans.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 8 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
President Trump is doing a wonderful job in examining the U.S. trade deficit, and what's good and not good for the U.S. And before President Trump, no one cared. Obama ignored U.S. economic interests in favor of his "Globalism" of helping economically disadvantaged countries, at the expense of Americans.
LOL ... because you moron says so?

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,591

Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
President Trump is doing a wonderful job in examining the U.S. trade deficit, and what's good and not good for the U.S. And before President Trump, no one cared. Obama ignored U.S. economic interests in favor of his "Globalism" of helping economically disadvantaged countries, at the expense of Americans.
Worst 3 week roll out ever......

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#4 7 hrs ago
Mexico has sponging of the US for years.They had plenty of opportunity to do something about it.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,963

The Left Coast

#6 4 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
<quoted text>

Worst 3 week roll out ever......
Find a 'safe zone' like UC Berkley and hang in there, only 413 weeks to go.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 4 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Mexico has sponging of the US for years.They had plenty of opportunity to do something about it.
Can you moron articulate a compelling reason to exist? I didn't think so ...

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#8 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Can you moron articulate a compelling reason to exist? I didn't think so ...
In the end this will be better for both countries.Mexico will have to reform and start paying higher wages.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 2 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Mexico has sponging of the US for years.They had plenty of opportunity to do something about it.
Let me help you out, we know you're not the brightest bulb in the chandelier. US companies and households have been importing cheap Mexican labor, legal and illegal, at unbelievably low rates since 1848, following the end of the Mexican-American War. So who do you think has been sponging of whom, you miserable little moronic a-hole!

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President 20 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does It Again: T... Feb 1 Solarman 1
News Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i... Jan 31 Solarman 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 30 who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 16
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,965 • Total comments across all topics: 278,774,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC