Massive PG&E layoff details announced
SAN FRANCISCO >> PG&E on Tuesday disclosed details about hundreds of job cuts that it plans for March, and it braced for complaints from some customers about rising monthly bills. The utility, which became a convicted felon in January when it was sentenced for crimes linked to a fatal pipeline explosion in San Bruno, filed announcements with state labor officials that it would eliminate about 265 jobs in the Bay Area and more outside of this region.
Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
