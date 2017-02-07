Massive PG&E layoff details announced

Massive PG&E layoff details announced

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SAN FRANCISCO >> PG&E on Tuesday disclosed details about hundreds of job cuts that it plans for March, and it braced for complaints from some customers about rising monthly bills. The utility, which became a convicted felon in January when it was sentenced for crimes linked to a fatal pipeline explosion in San Bruno, filed announcements with state labor officials that it would eliminate about 265 jobs in the Bay Area and more outside of this region.

