Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 298 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc.
Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,069 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Sun
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Sat
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC