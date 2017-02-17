Man accused in killing of Pinky, Busch Gardens flamingo, found incompetent
The Trump administration is considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants The judge issued the order, after two doctors who examined Joseph Corrao concluded he's not competent to stand trial on an aggravated animal cruelty charge. But Hillsborough Circuit Judge Tom Barber ordered that they should both appear at a future court date to discuss their findings and treatment options to restore Corrao to competency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Thu
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Lawsuit adds new wrinkles to Kathleen Wynne's f...
|Feb 12
|Tories tried sell...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC