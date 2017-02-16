Keystone XL developer renews effort t...

Keystone XL developer renews effort to build in Nebraska

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline said Thursday that it is once again seeking state approval for a route through Nebraska. The Canadian company's previous attempts to start construction in Nebraska have been thwarted by activists and some landowners who worry that it could damage property and contaminate groundwater supplies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f... 8 hr THE LONE WORKER 32
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) 10 hr Slicksixtysix 79
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Tue USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
News Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
News Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
News Lawsuit adds new wrinkles to Kathleen Wynne's f... Feb 12 Tories tried sell... 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC