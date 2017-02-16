Keystone XL developer renews effort to build in Nebraska
The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline said Thursday that it is once again seeking state approval for a route through Nebraska. The Canadian company's previous attempts to start construction in Nebraska have been thwarted by activists and some landowners who worry that it could damage property and contaminate groundwater supplies.
