InterOil: 91% Of Shares Voted Approve...

InterOil: 91% Of Shares Voted Approve ExxonMobil Transaction

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Electric Energy Online

InterOil Corporation announced that shareholders overwhelmingly approved the transaction with Exxon Mobil Corporation at the Special Meeting held today . of the votes cast were in favor of the proposed transaction, an even greater percentage than the 80% that previously voted to approve the original transaction at a Special Meeting on September 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f... 3 hr THE LONE WORKER 32
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) 5 hr Slicksixtysix 79
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Tue USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
News Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
News Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
News Lawsuit adds new wrinkles to Kathleen Wynne's f... Feb 12 Tories tried sell... 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC