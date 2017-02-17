In Times Square, Protesters Take To The Streets To Say 'I Am Muslim Too'
Amal Bajes was at the "I Am Muslim Too" rally in New York City's Times Square with her daughter on Sunday. At a rally in New York City's Times Square on Sunday, protesters filled three city blocks to express solidarity with Muslims, and to speak out against President Trump's now-rescinded executive order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Lawsuit adds new wrinkles to Kathleen Wynne's f...
|Feb 12
|Tories tried sell...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC