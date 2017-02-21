Hydro One Hydro One's senior leadership team listened to more than 800 customers on Hydro One Day
On Thursday, February 16, 28 senior leaders from Hydro One, including Mayo Schmidt, President and CEO, joined the Company's Customer Call Centre team from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and encouraged customers to call in to provide direct feedback. The Company has publically committed to becoming more customer-focused and the event gave customers the opportunity to share with the leaders where that focus should be directed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Sun
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Sat
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Fri
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC