Hydro One Hydro One's senior leadership team listened to more than 800 customers on Hydro One Day

On Thursday, February 16, 28 senior leaders from Hydro One, including Mayo Schmidt, President and CEO, joined the Company's Customer Call Centre team from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and encouraged customers to call in to provide direct feedback. The Company has publically committed to becoming more customer-focused and the event gave customers the opportunity to share with the leaders where that focus should be directed.

