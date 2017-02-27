Great Plains Energy Reports Solid Full-Year Results

Great Plains Energy announced fourth quarter 2016 earnings of $83.2 million or $0.39 per share of average common stock outstanding, compared with fourth quarter 2015 earnings of $22.5 million or $0.15 per share. Great Plains Energy also reported full-year 2016 earnings of $273.5 million or $1.61 per share, compared to $211.4 million or $1.37 per share in 2015.

