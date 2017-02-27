Great Plains Energy Reports Solid Full-Year Results
Great Plains Energy announced fourth quarter 2016 earnings of $83.2 million or $0.39 per share of average common stock outstanding, compared with fourth quarter 2015 earnings of $22.5 million or $0.15 per share. Great Plains Energy also reported full-year 2016 earnings of $273.5 million or $1.61 per share, compared to $211.4 million or $1.37 per share in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Sun
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Sat
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC