Fort Worth holds Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day
It's not rocket science that little girls don't really get too excited about becoming engineers. Statistics say fewer than three in ten graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|12 hr
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Fri
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Thu
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC