Florida Power & Light Company FPL accelerates major solar energy...
FPL accelerates major solar energy development projects - now plans to add eight new universal solar power plants cost-effectively by early 2018 FPL accelerates major solar energy development projects - now plans to add eight new universal solar power plants cost-effectively by early 2018 Florida Power & Light Company, the largest generator of solar energy in Florida, today announced the expansion of its near-term plans for new universal solar generation. FPL now plans to build new universal solar power plants at eight locations by early 2018 - comprising more than 2.5 million solar panels.
