FirstEnergy Completes Demolition of Lake Shore Power Station

11 hrs ago

The 306-foot brick and concrete stack and 170-foot boiler house at FirstEnergy's Lake Shore plant were demolished early this morning using more than 200 pounds of explosives, taking approximately 10 seconds to fall and permanently altering the Cleveland skyline. Charges were detonated at approximately 1:00 a.m., representing a major milestone in a multi-year process to close the 106-year old plant.

Chicago, IL

