FirstEnergy auction to supply Ohio utilities produces higher prices
Wholesale electric rates in this region appear to be trending higher. And that could translate into higher consumer prices starting June 1. The latest wholesale auctions conducted for FirstEnergy's Ohio customers produced an average one-year wholesale contract price of 5.2 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from 4.96 cents last October.
