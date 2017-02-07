FERC Orders Midwest Energy Markets to Be Opened to Energy Storage
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has taken another important action to open energy markets to energy storage facilities. In November 2016, FERC released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to consider issues relating to the deployment of distributed energy resources and energy storage assets connected to the transmission system, the distribution system, or behind a customer meter.
