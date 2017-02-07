FERC Orders Midwest Energy Markets to...

FERC Orders Midwest Energy Markets to Be Opened to Energy Storage

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has taken another important action to open energy markets to energy storage facilities. In November 2016, FERC released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to consider issues relating to the deployment of distributed energy resources and energy storage assets connected to the transmission system, the distribution system, or behind a customer meter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does It Again: T... Feb 1 Solarman 1
News Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i... Jan 31 Solarman 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 30 who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 16
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC