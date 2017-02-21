Exxon Mobil to extend Norway's Sigyn ...

Exxon Mobil to extend Norway's Sigyn field lifetime until end-2022

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 24 Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority has granted consent to operator Exxon Mobil to extend the lifetime of its Sigyn field offshore Norway until end-2022, the safety watchdog said on Friday. The gas and condensate field around 12 kilometres south-east of the Statoil-operated Sleipner East field has been developed using subsea templates tied back to the Sleipner A facility.

