Exxon Mobil to extend Norway's Sigyn field lifetime until end-2022
Feb 24 Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority has granted consent to operator Exxon Mobil to extend the lifetime of its Sigyn field offshore Norway until end-2022, the safety watchdog said on Friday. The gas and condensate field around 12 kilometres south-east of the Statoil-operated Sleipner East field has been developed using subsea templates tied back to the Sleipner A facility.
