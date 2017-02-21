Exxon Caves to Oil Crash With Histori...

Exxon Caves to Oil Crash With Historic Global Reserves Cut

Exxon Mobil Corp. disclosed the deepest reserves cut in its modern history as prolonged routs in oil and natural gas markets erased the value of a $16 billion oil-sands investment and other North American assets. The equivalent of about 3.3 billion barrels of untapped crude was removed from the so-called proved reserves category in Exxon's books, the Irving, Texas-based explorer said in a statement.

