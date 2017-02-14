Exelon rivals sue to block billions o...

Exelon rivals sue to block billions of dollars in subsidies

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Competitors of Chicago-based Exelon Corp. filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday opposing legislation that provides billions of dollars in subsidies to the power giant. The legislation approved in December provides as much as $235 million per year to Exelon to keep unprofitable nuclear plants running in Clinton and the Quad Cities.

Chicago, IL

