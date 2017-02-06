Entergy Louisiana St. Charles Power Station: Generating Louisiana's...
Entergy Louisiana customers moved a step closer to saving millions in fuel costs and helping the environment with today's ceremony formally kicking off construction of the St. Charles Power Station. More than 100 people, including Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state and local officials, joined Entergy executives and employees at the groundbreaking for the combined-cycle, natural gas-fired plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does It Again: T...
|Feb 1
|Solarman
|1
|Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i...
|Jan 31
|Solarman
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC