Energy Future bankruptcy plan approved, clearing way for NextEra

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 17 Energy Future Holdings Corp, which owns the largest power network in Texas, received court approval on Friday to confirm its plan to exit bankruptcy and be acquired by NextEra Energy Inc in a deal valued at around $18 billion. Approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas is required for the purchase of Energy Future's power distribution business, known as Oncor.

