Energy, banks drag ASX lower
The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index closed 14.8 points, or 0.26 per cent, lower at 5,724.2 points. Bell Direct equities analyst Julia Lee said the resource sector's losses eased during afternoon trade as iron ore futures improved but the energy sector was consistently the biggest drag on Monday after global oil prices fell around one per cent on Friday.
Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
