Enbridge to invest $1.7 billion in German utility's North Sea wind farm
Enbridge Inc. says it will invest $1.7 billion in a North Sea off-shore wind energy project off the coast of Germany. The Calgary-based company says it will have 50 per cent ownership of the Hohe See project once the staged investment is complete, while German utility EnBW will continue to own the other 50 per cent.
