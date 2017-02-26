Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.'s (EEP...

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.'s (EEP) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets

's stock had its "sector perform" rating reiterated by investment analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

