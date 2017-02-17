Edison installs first electric-car ch...

Edison installs first electric-car charging stations in low-income community

Read more: Pasadena Star-News

LYNWOOD >> Alma Martinez stood proudly in a City Hall parking lot Thursday as Southern California Edison workers installed eight new charging ports for electric cars. The Lynwood city manager said the city will be first among the lower-income gateway cities hugging the polluted 710 Freeway corridor to invest in electrified transportation.

