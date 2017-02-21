Duke Energy nuclear plants achieve record performance in 2016
Duke Energy's 11 nuclear generating units enjoyed a record-breaking 2016, providing the Carolinas with nearly 90 billion kilowatt-hours of carbon-free electricity. That's enough electricity to power 7.5 million homes - more homes than are in North Carolina and South Carolina combined.
