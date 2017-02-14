Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Shares ...

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Shares Bought by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,806 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

