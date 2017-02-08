DTE Energy New DTE Energy program makes it easier to use clean energy ...
DTE Energy customers will soon be able to reduce their carbon footprint while supporting clean energy sources. Starting in April, customers will have the opportunity to buy more of their power from wind and solar farms - two of the most affordable clean energy sources available - through MIGreenPower .
