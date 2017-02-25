Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Position Lowe...

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Position Lowered by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973,744 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 583,150 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) 2 hr oy vey 7
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... 19 hr THE PIPE 2012 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Fri Old Republican 80
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Thu PoliciaFederal 18
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb 20 Solarman 1
News The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f... Feb 16 THE LONE WORKER 32
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Feb 14 USA Today 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,164,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC