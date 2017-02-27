Dayton signs law allowing Xcel to build natural gas-fired plant in Becker

New legislation allows Xcel Energy to build a natural gas plant in Becker, Minn., to replace some of the energy lost when the Sherco Power Plant's coal-burning units close. Gov. Mark Dayton Tuesday signed a bill allowing Xcel Energy to build a large natural gas-fired power plant in Sherburne County, without having to go the traditional route of gaining approval from Minnesota utilities regulators.

