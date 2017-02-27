Dayton signs law allowing Xcel to build natural gas-fired plant in Becker
New legislation allows Xcel Energy to build a natural gas plant in Becker, Minn., to replace some of the energy lost when the Sherco Power Plant's coal-burning units close. Gov. Mark Dayton Tuesday signed a bill allowing Xcel Energy to build a large natural gas-fired power plant in Sherburne County, without having to go the traditional route of gaining approval from Minnesota utilities regulators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC