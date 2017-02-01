Coal ash pits: Duke Energy tells neighbors to waive claims
" Neighbors living near Duke Energy Corp's coal-ash pits in North Carolina are being told they have to give up the option of suing over any future water problems if they want extra compensation from the utility. The country's largest electricity company says in letters to about 1,000 homeowners near 13 of its coal-burning power plants that it will require a lawsuit waiver if neighbors want to collect a $5,000 "goodwill" payment and 25 years' worth of water bills for new municipal connections.
