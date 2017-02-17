CMS Energy Move Your Feet to Help Others: Consumers Energy Encourages ...
Consumers Energy employees are encouraging community members to join them in Walks for Warmth across Michigan, raising funds to help families to stay warm. "Our employees live and work in the communities we serve, and we are focused on helping our friends, family members and neighbors when they face hardship," said Cathy Reynolds, Consumers Energy's senior vice president, who will take part in the Saginaw Walk for Warmth on Saturday and the Jackson walk Feb. 24. "Walks for Warmth are a simple and powerful way to put dollars into the hands of people who need help the most."
