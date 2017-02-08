Cleaner robot pulled from Fukushima reactor due to radiation

In this image released by Tokyo Electric Power Co. , a remote-controlled "cleaning" robot, bottom, enters the reactor containment chamber of Unit 2 for inspection and cleaning a passage for another robot as melted materials are seen at Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.