City light employee investigated afte...

City light employee investigated after restroom camera found

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Police are investigating after a concealed camera was found in a men's restroom at a Seattle electricity company office. Seattle Police said Friday a worker at Seattle City Light discovered the camera Feb. 17 in a restroom in a restricted part of the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) 15 hr Old Republican 80
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Thu PoliciaFederal 18
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb 20 Solarman 1
News The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f... Feb 16 THE LONE WORKER 32
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Feb 14 USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
News Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,137,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC