Cimarex Energy Co Expected to Earn Q1...

Cimarex Energy Co Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Research analysts at Williams Capital issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Thursday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... 14 hr Solarman 1
News The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f... Feb 16 THE LONE WORKER 32
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 16 Slicksixtysix 79
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Feb 14 USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
News Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
News Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro... Feb 12 fuel poverty deat... 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC