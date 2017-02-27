Burns & McDonnell Alliance for Action Names Jersey Central Power &...
The New Jersey Alliance for Action named a Jersey Central Power & Light transmission line project one of "New Jersey's Leading Infrastructure Projects" at its annual award recognition ceremony, this month. The $48-million transmission line project from Manalapan to Hightstown, New Jersey, earned the honor because of its success in demonstrating "innovative, pioneering and landmark" construction processes and for its contributions to New Jersey's economy.
