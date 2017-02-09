Big utilities try to tilt solar energy market in their favor
The solar farm at the Indianapolis International Airport is pictured, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. Duke Energy and other utilities are backing measures in the Indiana Legislature and several other states that would eventually end the ability of small operators to produce solar power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does It Again: T...
|Feb 1
|Solarman
|1
|Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i...
|Jan 31
|Solarman
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC