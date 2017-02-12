Bamco Inc. NY Has $2,602,000 Position...

Bamco Inc. NY Has $2,602,000 Position in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... 10 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 42
News Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc... 9 hr fuel poverty deat... 1
News Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro... 10 hr fuel poverty deat... 1
News Lawsuit adds new wrinkles to Kathleen Wynne's f... 10 hr Tories tried sell... 1
News Ontario utilities continue to threaten disconne... 10 hr Smart Grid Awareness 1
News PCs call for Hydro One salary disclosure; taken... 10 hr Tories tried sell... 1
News Ontario Progressive Conservatives call for Hydr... 13 hr fuel poverty deat... 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC