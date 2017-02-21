As Mexico awaits US visit, some question point of talks
In this Feb. 10, 2017 photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson smiles while greeting the media during a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida at the State Department in Washington. In his first weeks as America's top U.S. diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has gone to great lengths to avoid attracting attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|23 hr
|Solarman
|1
|The Latest: Gov. Brown says he was unaware of f...
|Feb 16
|THE LONE WORKER
|32
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Rural Ontario hydro users hoping for deliveranc...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
|Ontario trying to duck public scrutiny on Hydro...
|Feb 12
|fuel poverty deat...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC