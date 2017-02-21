America's pipeline battles are moving from the Dakota prairies to the Louisiana bayous
When Hope Rosinski's father gave her a six-acre plot in Louisiana more than a decade ago, she was surprised to find oil and gas pipelines crisscrossing the property. Pipeline companies later secured her permission for two more lines, one of which has since caused flooding and consistently leaves her land saturated.
